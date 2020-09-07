Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to hand over the dead bodies of suspected coronavirus patients to family members for performing the last rites.

The practice was so far being done by local body authorities in view of the pandemic.

The dead bodies will be handed over to family members without waiting for the COVID-19 test report. If the test report comes positive, the requisite action for contact tracing, tracking will be done, an order said.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Akhil Arora said a COVID-19 test will not be conducted in every death case and samples will be taken only if the deceased had influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

The family members will have to follow safety guidelines while performing the last rites, the order said.

However, if the family members are not willing to take the body then the arrangement of funeral or cremation will be looked after by the local bodies, it said.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to attend the funeral and the hospital administration will provide PPE kits for the family members for conducting it. The body will be taken directly to a cremation or burial ground from the hospital, as per the order.

