Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has cancelled the provision of dress code for those doing their internship under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna.

The government had implemented the programme in 2019 by linking it to skill and employment.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 'BJP Necessary for Development of the State', Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Now, beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna do not have to follow the dress code, an official spokesman said.

The state government had issued revised guidelines for the scheme in November, which came into effect from January 1, 2022.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Wife Tips Off Police After Man Films Her Sister While Changing; Accused Arrested.

Under this, apart from compulsory training, it was also decided to implement a dress code -- T-shirt, jacket and cap.

This dress code provision has now been repealed, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)