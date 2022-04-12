Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Two women were killed and eight others were injured on Tuesday after their car overturned in ??Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in between the Mungeria and Tibaniyar village on Tuesday after a tyre of the SUV burst, they said.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Kanwar and Nano Kanwar, police said.

The police said of the eight injured, five have been admitted to the government hospital in Barmer, while three seriously injured have been referred to Jodhpur.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem, police added.

