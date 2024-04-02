Jaipur, April 2: A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three people, including an official and two organ donation coordinators for taking bribes on the pretext of issuing no-objection certificates (NOC) for organ transplant cases. The accused, who issued fake NOCs in lieu of money, include an officer of Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital and organ transplant coordinators at Eternal Hospital Jaipur (EHCC) and Fortis Hospital in Jaipur. Kidney Trafficking in Indonesia: Indonesian Police Crack Down on Traffickers Who Sent 122 People to Sell Their Kidneys in Cambodia

"The arrested Assistant Administrative Officer of Sawai Man Singh Hospital has been identified as Gaurav Singh and the organ donation coordinators of two private hospitals have been identified as Anil Joshi and Vinod," said an official statement from the ACB. According to Ravi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB), "Staff of SMS Hospital and middlemen involved in carrying out organ transplants were caught red-handed at the hospital while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 for issuing NOC." Delhi Police Bust Kidney Transplant Racket, 10 Held

The state government issued an order on Monday stating it has suspended Gaurav Singh from the position of assistant administrative officer of SMS Hospital after his arrest by ACB in the case. As per an official statement from the EHCC hospital, "The hospital has suspended Anil Joshi while Fortis hospital said that they have terminated the services of Vinod Kumar." Both hospitals said they have started an internal investigation and will cooperate with authorities in the investigation. Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)