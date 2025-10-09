Indian bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman died on October 9, 2025, of cardiac arrest. He was 42. Seen in the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 in 2023, Varinder Ghuman had won the Mr India pageant in 2009. Ghuman played the lead in the 2012 Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again. Reports say Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away during treatment for a muscle rupture at the Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. Doctors confirmed to The Tribune that Ghuman suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing a shoulder surgery. He could not be revived and breathed his last around 5.30 PM. Politicians Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy Chief Minister, Punjab, and Rana Inder Partap Singh, Independent Member of Legislative Assembly, paid tribute to the bodybuilder and actor. Ironically, just a day ago, Varinder Singh Ghuman had paid tribute to Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda, who died on October 8, 2025. That was Varinder Singh Ghuman’s last Instagram post. A day later, Ghuman died of cardiac arrest. Let’s know more about Varinder Singh Ghuman. Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35, 11 Days After Fighting for Life in Hospital Following Road Accident.

Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

A renowned heavyweight champion (120 kg plus category) from Jalandhar, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman was the winner of Mr India 2009 and runners-up at the Mr Asia contest. Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman was 6 feet 3 inches tall. Moreover, Ghuman was reportedly the first Indian to earn the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Card. He was also the first Asian to enter Hollywood star and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzennegger's international bodybuilding contest, the Arnold Classic aka Arnold Sports Festival, held in Ohio in the USA. Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi Singer-Actor Dies at 35 After Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh; Remembering His Top Songs, Family and Legacy.

Celebs Pay Tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman

Rana Inder Partap Singh, Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, posted a tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman on X. He wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman Ji due to a heart attack. May Waheguru Ji grant peace to his departed soul and strength to his family to bear this immense loss. #RIP #VarinderGhuman”.

Rana Inder Partap Singh Posts Tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman – See Post:

Saddened by the passing of Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman Ji due to a heart attack. May Waheguru Ji grant peace to his departed soul and strength to his family to bear this immense loss. #RIP #VarinderGhuman pic.twitter.com/mImuJnRuk1 — Rana Inder Partap Singh (@RanaInderParta1) October 9, 2025

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and MP, paid tribute to Ghuman with a post in Punjabi on X. He wrote (English translation), “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow...🙏”

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Pays Tribute to Varinder Singh Ghuman – See Post:

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਡੀਬਿਲਡਰ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦਿਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੈ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਤੇ ਕਾਬਲੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ‘ਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਚਰਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੁਖਦਾਇਕ ਭਾਣਾ… pic.twitter.com/ZVQHUNWVf6 — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) October 9, 2025

Varinder Singh Ghuman Movies

Apart from being seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, and playing the lead in Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again, Varinder Singh Ghuman appeared in Kamal Sadanah’s Roar - Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014 and in Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan in 2019.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s father Bhupinder Singh served as an assistant sub-inspector in Punjab Police. The former Mr India reportedly owned a gym in Jalandhar. Have a look at Varinder Singh Ghuman’s last Instagram post before his unfortunate death.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s Tribute to Rajvir Jawanda on Instagram – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Singh Ghuman (@veervarindersinghghuman)

