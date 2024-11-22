Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Five people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

According to police officials, the accident occurred on Thursday night around 11 pm. Five people were travelling in a car from Amberi towards Dewari when they collided with a truck.

Also Read | Sukma Encounter: Security Forces Kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh; Peace Back in Bastar Region, Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

"Yesterday night, around 11 o'clock, five people were travelling in a car from Amberi towards Dewari when they met with an accident involving a truck. Both vehicles have been taken into custody by the police. The injured were immediately sent to the hospital, where it was found that all five had died," Udaipur Police Station Incharge Himanshu Singh Rajawat told ANI.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)