A head-on collision between a truck and a car left five persons dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Friday. The accident took place at Ambari on Thursday night, Station House Officer Himanshu Singh Rajawat said. The car carrying five persons was on the wrong side of the road when the dumper truck collided with it head-on. Udupi Road Accident: 8 Injured As Speeding Truck Overturns After Crashing Into Reversing Car in Karnataka's Kumbhashi, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Udaipur Road Accident

#WATCH | Udaipur, Rajasthan: Five died in a collision between a car and a dumper under Sukher Police Station area pic.twitter.com/C91e3f6NeP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 22, 2024

The dumper truck has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver who fled the spot. The deceased were identified as Himmat Khatik (32), resident of Delwara Rajsamand, Pankaj Nagarchi (24), resident of Bedla, Udaipur, Gopal Nagarchi (27), resident of Kharol Colony, Gaurav Jinagar (23), resident of Sisama. The fifth person is yet to be identified.

