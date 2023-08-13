Jaipur, August 13: Seven people from one family died on the spot and two were seriously injured including a child in a horrific bus and car collision in Banthadi Village, Rajasthan in late hours on Saturday. The car was coming from Sikar when on a turn, it collided with a bus at Titri Chauraha of Banthadi village. Seven people were declared dead on the spot while two others including one minor child have been referred to Jaipur after treatment at Government Bangar Hospital in Didwana.

Dharamchand Punia, Station officer (SO) said, "A van was going from Sikar with 9 passengers travelling in it. There was a sharp turn on the road due to which there is a possibility the drivers didn't see the other vehicle and collided with each other, rest will be declared after investigation."

The deceased were residents of Sikar district, and belong to the same family. All the people were going from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony. On receiving information about the accident, Didwana MLA Chetan Dudi, Didwana District Collector Sitaram Jat, Additional District Collector Sheoram Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmchand Poonia, BJP leader Jitendra Singh Jodha also reached the hospital and instructed the doctors for treatment.

Earlier on Saturday, a truck carrying BSF personnel had overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in which a jawan was killed and dozen were injured.

