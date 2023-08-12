Jaipur, August 12: A jawan was killed and 16 others were injured on Saturday after a truck carrying BSF personnel overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said. 6 Police Personnel, 1 Local Dead in Accident on Bairgarh-Tissa Road in Himachal's Chamba.

The incident took place in an area under Shahgarh police station area of the district, killing SK Dubey on the spot, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Priyanka Kumawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer says, "A truck belonging to BSF's Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got… pic.twitter.com/HAmMhHXY8n — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

The injured were taken to Jaisalmer where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar hospital, police said. They said the family of the deceased have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival.

