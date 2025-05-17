Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan on Saturday arrested a man after he was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, allegedly on behalf of a circle officer, in Dausa district, officials said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG Ravi Prakash Meharda said an ACB team arrested Vishnu Kumar Meena from Dausa while he was taking Rs 50,000 as bribe on behalf of the circle officer (CO) of Mahua.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

The complainant alleged that CO Ramesh Tiwari demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from him through Meena to help him in a case registered against his son.

Meena, who had already taken Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant's family, was caught while receiving Rs 50,000 on Saturday, Meharda said.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

Meena was in constant touch with Tiwari and another man named Ramdev to “help” the complainant in the case registered against his son, the officer said.

Police are probing the role of Tiwari and Ramdev in the case, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)