Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] November 28 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Rajasthan has arrested Pradeep Gurjar, a hardcore criminal and key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gurjar, a resident of Rawaton ki Dhani, Ward No. 15, Kotputli, was apprehended from a posh society in Gurgaon.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Death Anniversary 2025: Date and Key Facts About Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, Pioneer of Girl Education in Ind.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Dinesh MN stated that Pradeep Gurjar is the leader of the notorious 6161 gang, which has been infamous for extorting hotel owners on highways through intimidation and violence. This arrest is considered a significant success in curbing organised crime and dismantling networks linked to Lawrence Bishnoi in the state.

The gang's origins trace back to Harit Tanwar in Bhilwara, later led by Vinod Mandli, and eventually by Pradeep Rawat after Mandli's death. Gurjar was actively working under Lawrence Bishnoi associate Sachin Thapan, organising youths across Kotputli, Behror, Bansur, Bhilwara, and Gurgaon.

Also Read | Russian Cosmodrome Damaged After Soyuz Launch to ISS.

The gang's modus operandi included indiscriminate firing at highway hotels to create fear, followed by threats and demands for extortion. Gurjar faces over three dozen serious criminal cases, including extortion, bank robberies, dacoity, murder, and attempted murder. A reward of ₹25,000 had been announced for his arrest in connection with seven pending criminal cases.

Under the guidance of ADG Dinesh MN and supervision of Additional SP Siddhant Sharma, a special AGTF team led by Inspector Ram Singh conducted a meticulous investigation. Informers were activated, and Head Constable Sudhir Kumar confirmed Gurjar's presence in a luxury society, M R Palm Hill, in Kherkhedola, Gurgaon.

The team conducted extensive reconnaissance, analysing over 150 CCTV footages. Under the guise of guards, Head Constable Sudhir monitored the suspect's movements. Once Gurjar's exact location was confirmed, the team raided the flat and apprehended him without incident. The arrested gangster was brought to Kotputli and handed over to the police for further interrogation, which may lead to breakthroughs in multiple cases.

The operation saw significant contributions from Head Constables Mahesh Somra, Hemant Sharma, Constables Jitendra Kumar and driver Dinesh Sharma, along with SI Banwari Lal Sharma, Pratap Singh, Head Constable Mahavir Singh, and Constables Devendra Singh, Gopal Dhabai, Vijay Singh, and Gangaram.

This arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against organised crime in Rajasthan and demonstrates the AGTF's continued focus on dismantling criminal networks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)