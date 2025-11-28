The launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was damaged after the Soyuz MS-28 mission lifted off.A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, despite damage to the launch pad in Kazakhstan during liftoff.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said "damage to a number of elements of the launch pad was detected" after the mission launched earlier in the day from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

It added that repairs would be made quickly, though some Russian space bloggers warned that the agency may be unable to conduct launches for some time at its only manned-mission site.

Soyuz crew reaches ISS

The Soyuz spacecraft arrived safely at the ISS, where Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, along with NASA astronaut Chris Williams, are expected to spend eight months in orbit.

The trio joins NASA astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman and Jonny Kim; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui; and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Alexei Zubritsky and Oleg Platonov.

Space remains one of the few areas of cooperation between the US and Russia, despite strained relations over the war in Ukraine.

