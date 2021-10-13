Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget of Rs 23.92 crore for activities related to social, educational and economic upgradation of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities of the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect, according to an official statement issued here.

With this approval, cycle and scooty distribution, hostel operation and employment-oriented programmes among others can be conducted for the welfare of communities like Gadia Luhar, Banjara, Sansi, Bawri, Bhat, Nut, Madari, Sapera and Baharupia etc.

Along with this, a Tribe Research and Preservation Centre will be set up for preservation and upliftment of the traditional arts of these tribes.

The chief minister had announced in the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 that a tribe policy would be brought for upliftment of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities of the state and a development fund established at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

In another decision, Chief Minister Gehlot has approved a proposal for an additional financial sanction of Rs 10 crore with a view to include shooting ball and kho-kho in the Rajasthan Rural Olympic Games.

In the Budget for 2021-22, he had announced that competitions of kabaddi, tennis ball cricket, volleyball and hockey would be organised at gram panchayat, block, district and state levels under the Rajasthan Rural Olympic Games. For this, a financial sanction of Rs 30.10 crore was also given.

