Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 14 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP expelled Scheduled Tribe Morcha former state president Jitendra Meena for contesting the upcoming state election from the Bassi constituency against the officially declared candidate of the party.

"You are contesting the Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, being the primary member of BJP, against the officially declared candidate of Bassi region. Thus, you are guilty of breach of discipline mentioned in Section 25 (9) of the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Therefore, the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan has decided to immediately expel you from the primary membership of BJP," read the letter addressed to Jitendra Meena undersigned by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, state disciplinary committee head, Rajasthan.

BJP has fielded Chandramohan Meena (retired IAS official) against Congress' Laxman Meena, a former IPS official. Laxman Meena is an independent sitting MLA from Bassi seat.

Bassi seat in Rajasthan is a designated seat for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of BJP's election campaign will again visit poll-bound Rajasthan this week, with a huge rally in Barmer on Wednesday, and Bharatpur and Nagaur later on Saturday.

BJP party President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan with each addressing four and five rallies or roadshows, respectively, their itinerary document showed.

While Nadda will cover the Dausa, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer districts, Shah will visit Tonk, Rajsamand, Bundi, and Ajmer districts.BJP President JP Nadda will release the election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' in Jaipur this Thursday.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Congress formed the government with support from the BSP and Independents. (ANI)

