Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena Among 22 New Ministers Inducted in Government (Watch Video)

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. On the cabinet expansion, Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "The cabinet will represent all sections and will be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan."

A total of 22 ministers were inducted in the Bhajanlal cabinet. It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state. Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion. Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Others Take Oath as Ministers in Bhajan Lal Sharma Ministry.

Jaipur, December 30: The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. The swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers took place after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra and sought permission for cabinet expansion.

Jaipur, December 30: The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. The swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers took place after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra and sought permission for cabinet expansion.

A total of 22 ministers were inducted in the Bhajanlal cabinet. It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state. Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion. Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Others Take Oath as Ministers in Bhajan Lal Sharma Ministry.

Rajyavardhan Rathore Takes Oath as a Cabinet Minister

Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal kharadi, Jogaram Patel,Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat,Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were sworn is as Cabinet minister.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. On the cabinet expansion, Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "The cabinet will represent all sections and will be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan." Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion on December 30; Governor Kalraj Mishra To Administer Oath to New Ministers.

Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)