Nearly a month after the Rajasthan election 2023 results were declared, several BJP MLAs were inducted into the cabinet on Saturday, December 30. Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Babulal Kharadi, and Madan Dilawar were sworn in as Rajasthan ministers today in Bhajan Lal Sharma ministry. Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat and Hemant Meena also took oath as Rajasthan Ministers. Now, all eyes are on portfolio allocations. Gas Cylinder Price Cuts in Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder for Rs 450 for BPL and Ujjwala Beneficiaries From January 1, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion

Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Babulal Kharadi, Madan Dilawar sworn in as Rajasthan ministers — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat and Hemant Meena take oath as Rajasthan ministers — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

