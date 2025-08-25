Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing heavy rain in Rajasthan for the past few days, a car fell into the Kali Sindh River in the Jhalawar district.

As per Tehsildar Narendra Kumar Meena, the officials received information from the district administration that a car fell from the bridge of the village at 01:30 pm on August 24.

Also Read | Udhampur: Massive Landslide Triggered by Rainfall Crushes Petrol Pump Under Its Debris on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The administration officials and rescue team the incident spot after receiving the information.

"We got information from the district administration that a car had fallen from the bridge of our village at 1.30 pm. The administration officials and the rescue team reached the spot and began the search," Narendra Kumar Meena told ANI.

Also Read | Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today During First Official Visit to India.

Meena informed that two people have been taken out of the car; meanwhile search for two more people is still underway. "Two people came out with the car, and the other two people have not been found yet. The rescue teams are continuously searching for them," the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, a big portion of land collapsed in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan due to heavy rainfall. Continuous rainfall from the past days has wreaked havoc in Dausa district, causing widespread waterlogging and severe disruptions to daily life. Low-lying areas of the city are inundated, turning roads into rivers, severely impacting residents.

The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely submerged, with water levels reaching up to two feet in some areas. This has cut off connectivity for over half a dozen colonies, disrupting movement and isolating communities. Several homes and government offices have also been flooded due to the incessant downpour.

Poor drainage maintenance, particularly along the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)-constructed drains, has exacerbated the situation, despite repeated complaints to the administration.

On August 23, the wall of Rambagh, located in front of the Jwala Mata Temple and used to access the Amer Fort complex, collapsed due to heavy rains. Officials subsequently suspended the elephant ride due to security concerns.

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak stated that heavy rains in Amer today caused the wall of Rambagh, located in front of the Jwala Mata Temple, to collapse. He said, keeping in mind the well-being of elephants and tourists, the elephant ride in Amer Palace has been closed till further notice. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)