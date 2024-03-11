Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday left for Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir with his cabinet and council of ministers, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Along with the Chief Minister, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials and leaders will offer prayers at the Ram Mandir, the CMO added.

Visuals taken from inside the aircraft showed some of the Ministers singing bhajans in praise of Lord Ram on their way.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet colleagues visited Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

CM Patel, ministers of the Gujarat state cabinet, speaker Shankar Chaudhary and the Chief Whip, among others offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya to have a darshan of Ram Lalla in February. CM Dhami along with his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal reached Jolly Grant Airport from where they left for Shri Ayodhya Dham.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 6, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honour at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

