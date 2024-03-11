Kanpur, March 11: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman bit off and swallowed a part of her neighbour's ear during a fight. The incident occurred on Monday morning when the man left the gate of his rented house unlocked after dropping his child off for an exam. Soon, an altercation broke out between them, following which the woman attacked the man and bit off his ear.

According to the News18Hindi report, the victim, identified as Ramveer Baghel, left the gate of his rented house unlocked after dropping his child off for an exam. This angered another tenant couple, Sanjeev and Rakhi, who started abusing Ramveer for leaving the gate open. The verbal spat soon turned violent, as Sanjeev grabbed Ramveer's hands, and Rakhi attacked his ear with her teeth. She managed to tear off a part of his ear and swallowed it before anyone could stop her. Ramveer was left bleeding and in pain while Rakhi fled the scene. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. They registered a case against Sanjeev and Rakhi for causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation. They also launched a search for Rakhi, who is absconding. Ramveer was taken to a hospital, where doctors said that his ear could not be repaired as the severed part was missing. Ramveer said that he was shocked and traumatised by the attack and demanded strict action against the accused. Agra Shocker: Businessman Suffers Serious Injuries After Road Accident, People Loot Money Instead of Helping Him; Video Surfaces.

In another incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district allegedly bit her husband's private parts, causing injuries, as she was reportedly fed up with his insistence on unnatural sex. The 34-year-old husband, Ramu Nishad, was hospitalised following the incident and is said to be in a serious condition. The incident occurred on January 28 after a dispute between the couple involving unnatural sex. The wife bit her husband's private parts with her teeth, leaving him bleeding.

