New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

In a post on X, Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej! This festival celebrates our connection with nature."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Revolutionary Khudiram Bose in 'Mann Ki Baat', Says 'He Showed Such Courage That Shook India'.

Sharma also mentioned the campaign about making the state of Rajasthan lush and green.

He said, "Inspired by Prime Minister Modiji's call for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Rajasthan government is committed to making the state lush and green through 'Green Rajasthan'. We are working towards the goal of planting 50 crore saplings in the state over the next 5 years. This year, we have set a target of planting 10 crore trees."

Also Read | Who Is Pranjal Khewalkar? All About Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-Law Detained by Police in Rave Party Raid in Pune’s Kharadi.

At the end of his post, he urged all the citizens to plant as many trees as possible and to take care of them.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the festival was a symbol of unbroken prosperity and abundance.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, a symbol of unbroken prosperity and abundance. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives; this is my prayer to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati," the post read.

Significantly, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds importance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after her rigorous penance. This festival is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attire along with 16 adornments and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklore of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Ghewar is a popular dish in the Teej festival and comes in different varieties, and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa.

Also called 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses. The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)