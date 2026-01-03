Jaipur (Rajashtan) [India], January 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is set to inaugurate a Bharatiya Janata Party workshop at the Constitution Club in Jaipur on Saturday.

The Rajasthan CM has reached the Constitution Club. He is joined by the National Organisation General Secretary, BL Santosh. The workshop will have five sessions.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Pregnant Woman Walks 6 Km From Remote Gadchiroli Village on Jungle Path for Childbirth, Dies.

BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said that CM Bhajanlal Sharma will discuss the party's future goals in the workshop.

"The BJP is known for its organisation. We maintain regular communication between the party and its cadre. We believe in open discussion. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the party's state president, we will discuss future goals in detail," he said.

Also Read | 'Release Mustafizur Rahman' BCCI Directs KKR to Drop Bangladesh Pacer from Squad for IPL 2026 Amidst Diplomatic Tensions.

BJP leader Ram Lal Sharma also confirmed the same, while speaking with ANI, said, "As per the Constitution, every party must organise workshops, events, and conclaves... In the coming days, we will prepare a roadmap for future development under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma"

Recently, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government completed its two years of governance. Marking the occasion, the BJP launched a public outreach campaign highlighting government schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, hailed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his comprehensive efforts across all sectors and for every class of society over the past two years.

Speaking to reporters after launch, Prem Chand said, "The BJP and double-engine government have completed 2 years. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has worked for every sector and every class in these 2 years. The CM believes that we should present a full account of whatever work we have done before the public. We have been elected by the people so that we can develop the people and Rajasthan. For that, we are continuously making efforts."

Earlier, Bhajanlal Sharma said that his government has done unprecedented work in the state over the last two years, with a strong focus on creating jobs for youth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)