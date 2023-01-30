New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his despair over the paper leak scam in Gujarat after Panchayat Service Selection Board cancelled the Junior Clerk recruitment exam owing to paper leak.

CM Gehlot claimed that this is the 17th paper leak case in the state over the past few years and said that the matter has become a serious problem across the country.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: New Budget Will Fine-Tune Aspirations of 25 Crore People, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot said, "Today the Panchayat Service Selection Board in Gujarat has cancelled the recruitment exam of Junior Clerk due to paper leak. This shows that paper leak has become a critical problem across the country. This is the 17th paper leak in Gujarat in the last few years."

Slamming the Gujarat government, Gehlot gave the example of Rajasthan where his government has taken strict action including arrests, sacking jobs, bulldozing illegal properties against the people involved in paper leak.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Names Papiya Dutta as Candidate From Agartala.

He also highlighted the complaints of irregularities in various government exams in the state, terming it a serious problem.

"There have been complaints of paper leaks and irregularities in Army Recruitment, High Court Recruitment, even DRDO Recruitment, which shows how serious this problem is. In Rajasthan, strict action has been taken regarding paper leak seriously. People involved in paper leak were sent to jail, sacked from their jobs and illegal properties of mafias were demolished," he tweeted.

Earlier today, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 15 accused from Vadodara with question papers after the Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam which was scheduled for 11 am today was postponed due to a paper leak in Jamnagar.

Students and their parents who had reached the Jamnagar centre for the exam expressed disappointment and anger while demanding strict action by the government against the culprits.

Notably, a total of 26,882 students were registered for the exam in Jamnagar, while more than 7,00,000 people were expected to sit in the examination across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)