Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a day-long visit to his hometown in Jodhpur on Tuesday where he will conduct a public hearing.

Gehlot would hold a public hearing at the Circuit House in Jodhpur in the afternoon, according to his tour programme issued by his office.

Also Read | Fake Message Claiming Free Laptops are Being Disturbed Under ‘ Pradhan Mantri Free Laptop Vitran Scheme’ Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

After this, he will visit the camp organised under 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' in Jaleli Faujdar and 'Prashasan Shehron ke Sang' at Digadi Kala village, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)