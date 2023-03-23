Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress workers led by state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara held a protest outside the party's headquarters here on Thursday in solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi on Thursday to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remark.

Addressing the Congress workers, Dotasara said Gandhi fearlessly puts forth his views while fighting the battle of truth. He said Gandhi was firm on his views and instead of apologising like Savarkar, he accepted the action being taken against him.

"Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth. The verdict of the court will be challenged under the judicial process," he said.

