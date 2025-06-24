Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to a public debate to compare the performance of the current BJP government with that of the previous Congress dispensation.

Jully was responding to Sharma's criticism of the Congress's governance track record in the state and accusing it of misleading people with its statements.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur on Monday, Sharma had also drawn comparisons between his administration and the previous government, saying, "In a year and a half, we have surpassed the Congress's five-year record in electricity generation and connection distribution. They tweet, we work on the ground."

Referring to Sharma's remarks, Jully said on X, "Hon'ble Chief Minister, I saw a part of your speech in the media yesterday where you talked about comparing the five-year tenure of the Congress government and one-and-a-half-year tenure of your BJP government on an open platform. You also spoke of holding a debate on it."

"As the Leader of Opposition, I accept your challenge to compare the records of the Congress and the BJP governments," he said. Jully also accused the chief minister of failing to answer questions posed by him and the Congress party on several occasions.

"Now that you have expressed the desire for an open debate, kindly choose an appropriate time, venue, and format and inform us," Jully added.

