Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A three-member BJP committee on Tuesday met the family of the Dalit man who was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and claimed that he was killed over a monetary dispute and not an illicit relationship.

The committee led by BJP general secretary and MLA Madan Dilawar also accused the district collector and the superintendent of police of misleading people on the issue and demanded action against them.

On October 7, the victim, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death by a group of people in Hanumangarh's Prempura area over his alleged love affair with his neighbour's wife, according to police.

In a video recorded by the accused, they were seen giving Jagdish water to drink and then repeatedly thrashing him with sticks.

The accused later dumped the victim's body outside his house, the police had said.

The BJP committee members met Meghwal's family at his residence in Prempura village.

After the meeting, Dilawar accused district administration officials and the police of twisting the matter.

"Police claimed that Jagidish had an illicit relationship and that was the reason behind his murder. However, Meghwal's family has told us that Jagdish had lent money to the main accused, who was not returning it, and therefore he was murdered," he said.

"Collector and SP of Hanumangarh have misled people on the motive (behind the killing) and action should be taken against them," he said.

BJP MLAs Abhinesh Maharshi and Sumit Godara are members of the committee.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping, murder and under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj -- have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, according to police.

