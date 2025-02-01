Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2025-26 garnered varied reactions from leaders in Rajasthan, with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari calling it a "game changer for inclusive growth," and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that it would not provide any relief from unemployment and inflation.

Kumari said that the budget will bring about all-round development and pro-actively promote industry and tourism.

She emphasised that the decision to exempt annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax will offer substantial relief to the common man.

Moreover, it would result in higher disposable income for the middle class, thereby increasing consumption expenditure and boosting domestic demand, she said.

The out-of-the-box decision to develop tourism destinations in partnership with state governments will give a huge boost to the sector, the deputy chief minister added.

She also praised the MSME scheme, which has been called a 'second engine of growth' in the budget announcement. It will strengthen small and medium industries while fostering self-employment and economic development, she said.

On the other hand, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Union Budget is not going to provide any relief from "unemployment, inflation or the ever-increasing trade deficit."

"Why does the central government not mention the promise of making the country a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2022? This budget is not going to provide any relief from the ever-increasing trade deficit, rising dollar value, unemployment, and inflation," Gehlot said on X in reaction to the budget.

He added, "Today, the central government made more announcements in view of the Delhi and Bihar elections, which will only increase the debt burden on the country."

The former chief minister also said that Rajasthan had been repeatedly accused of slow progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission, despite its challenging geographical conditions.

He pointed out that the central government itself had extended the deadline for this mission to 2028, which was initially set for 2022 and then 2024.

"The people of Rajasthan were expecting that today the central government would make a significant announcement regarding the ERCP and Yamuna Water Agreement and grant them national project status, but Rajasthan's name was not even mentioned in the entire budget."

