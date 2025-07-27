Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari participated in a tree plantation drive as part of a fair organised here to mark the festival of Hariyali Teej, celebrated to mark the monsoon.

Addressing the Teej Fair, which she inaugurated at the Pondrink Park in Jaipur, the Deputy CM said, "Teej has been celebrated across the nation, including Jaipur, with great fervour. This time, we have organised a procession of Teej Mata and held a Maha Aarti. The Governor and CM will also attend. We have made all the arrangements."

The Deputy CM and BJP leader said, "At Pondrik Park where the Teej fair is being held, all the stalls are managed by women, especially those associated with handicrafts... We are also going to conduct a plantation here."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended greetings for the Hariyali Teej festival.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej! This festival celebrates our connection with nature," Sharma posted on his social media platform X.

The chief minister further said, "Inspired by Prime Minister Modiji's call for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Rajasthan government is committed to making the state lush and green through 'Green Rajasthan." "We are working towards the goal of planting 50 crore saplings in the state over the next 5 years. This year, we have set a target of planting 10 crore trees," Sharma said.

He urged people to plant as many trees as possible and to take care of them.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds significance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after she underwent rigorous penance.

Earlier today in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As monsoon rains bring new life, so do our festivals--Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami fill the nation with spirit and tradition."

The festival of Hariyali Teej is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attire, accompanied by 16 adornments, and gather to ride swings and listen to old folklore about Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Ghewar is a popular dish associated with the Teej festival and comes in various varieties, making it the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa. (ANI)

