Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan experienced intense heat as the mercury soared to 46 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar district of the state on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather across the state remained dry on Saturday, with intense heat and scorching temperatures, particularly in the western regions.

Ganganagar was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius, followed by 45.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 45 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 43.8 degrees Celsius each in Kota and Bikaner, it said.

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer registered 43.7 degree Celsius, followed by 43.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 43 degrees Celsius each in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, and Barmer, it added.

The department has predicted strong dust storms in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next two to three days.

