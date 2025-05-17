New Delhi, May 17: Three people died and one was injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday evening, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation by emergency teams, police officials said. The fire department received the distress call at 6:05 PM, and police officials confirmed the casualties. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident which occurred last month on April 19, a building collapse in Mustafabad area of Delhi claimed 11 lives. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, Delhi Police and other volunteers carried out rescue efforts after the four storey residential building collapsed. Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Killed After Under-Construction Building Collapses After Heavy Rains in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Under-Construction Building Collapses in Paharganj

Delhi: A house partially collapsed in the Paharganj area while basement construction was underway. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site. The three workers who were trapped were successfully rescued and immediately taken to the hospital. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/TDa7HsuXYT — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

Delhi House Collapses in Delhi, 3 Rescued by Firefighters, Many Still Trapped A house collapsed in Paharganj A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the site. The owner was carrying out illegal basement construction when the side wall collapsed, trapping three people… pic.twitter.com/GnrZCQjvDk — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 17, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives and ordered a probe into the incident, assuring that strict action will be ensured against the culprits. "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," she posted on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)