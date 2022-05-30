Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Fuel stations will remain closed for three hours across Rajasthan on Tuesday with dealers demanding better margins, equal price in all districts and a cut in excise duty.

Around 6,700 fuel station in the state will remain closed from 8 pm to 11 pm on the call of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association.

Association president Suneet Bagai said if their demands are not met, then a call for a national-level protest will be given.

He said dealers are demanding better margins, equal fuel price in all districts of the state and a reduction in excise duty.

Bagai said fuel in neighbouring states is much cheaper , which is forcing dealers in border districts to shut their businesses.

Fuel price is Rs 5 to Rs 10 cheaper in other states than the border districts of Rajasthan, he added.

