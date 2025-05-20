Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Rajasthan government transferred four IPS officers on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel, Lokesh Sonwal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Operations Group, Jaipur has been posted as SP in Jhunjhunu.

Balotra SP Harishchandra has been transferred to the same post in Hanumangarh.

SPs in both Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh were recently removed and placed under the Awaiting Posting Orders list.

Similarly, Amit Jain, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ and Traffic) in Jodhpur, has been appointed as the new SP of Balotra.

He will be replaced by IPS officer Shailendra Singh, who was awaiting posting.

