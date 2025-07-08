Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that serving every person and every family of the state by making them strong and prosperous is the supreme goal of his government.

Bhajan Lal Sharma was addressing an event that was organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Shivir in Gusainsar Bara village of Sridungargarh in Bikaner.

Hailing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Shivir initiative, CM Sharma emphasised that it is a "concrete step" towards achieving his government's goal.

"The state government is working with full dedication and sincerity to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the last person of the society," Bhajan Lal Sharma said while addressing the gathering.

The Rajasthan CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded his message for the overall development of the country, noting that the state's progress is possible only through the upliftment of those standing at the lowest rung.

CM Sharma emphasised that the state government, in line with the sentiments of PM Modi, has formulated its policies and programmes by prioritising the needs of the deprived. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada is an important part of this framework.

The Rajasthan CM, while referring to Operation Sindoor, said that the Prime Minister had been told that blood and water cannot flow together and he gave a strong message by cancelling the Indus Waters Treaty.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Vishwakarma Skill Development Board Chairman Ramgopal Suthar, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, MLAs Siddhi Kumari, Tarachand Saraswat, Vishwanath Meghwal, Anshuman Singh Bhati along with other public representatives, senior officials and a large number of common people were present in the ceremony.

On July 4, the Rajasthan CM applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his work, proficient diplomacy and governance have elevated India to the ranks of the world's most powerful and respected nations.

Addressing the 12th Bharat Gaurav Award ceremony held in London through video conferencing, Sharma mentioned that India's invaluable talent has showcased the country's strength and potential through their actions around the world. (ANI)

