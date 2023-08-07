Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar on Monday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan saying it is working to "support the criminals and harass the victims".

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, Gurjar said no financial assistance was provided by the Ashok Gehlot government to the Bhilwara rape-murder victim's family.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle. Her bangle and bones were recovered from the furnace.

Gurjar said a delegation of four women BJP MPs visited the spot on Sunday and handed over a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to the victim's family.

Apart from this, financial assistance of more than Rs 30 lakh has been given to the victim's family by the BJP with the help of various organizations, she said.

Suman Sharma, a former chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Women, claimed that after the Congress government came to power in 2018, the state has topped in crime against women.

