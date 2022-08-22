Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Rajasthan government will be organizing an Investors Meet and MOU Signing Ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday and will focus on "exploring investment opportunities in the state."

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest and the Minister of Industries and Commerce Shakuntala Rawat will be present as guest of honour at the event to sign MOUs with investors for the state government's worldwide summit Invest Rajasthan.

A high-level delegation of the government of Rajasthan will be present for this event at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Investor Meet is supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Addressing the global investors, Shakuntla said, "Invest Rajasthan 2022 is an embodiment of our determination in creating sustainable partnerships with investors for the growth of the state. It is a significant step in helping us fulfil our promises to investors. We look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders in establishing a great potential for our state."

Additional Chief Secretary Industries and Commerce Government of Rajasthan Veenu Gupta, said, "For many years, Rajasthan has been leading the nation's industrial development. Due to the state's infrastructure development and ease of doing business policies, investments have continued to flow into the state even after the pandemic."

Invest Rajasthan will be a great success, garnering huge investments and creating a platform for various employment opportunities, she added.

Rajasthan is the largest state in India and has abundant natural resources. A strong policy and infrastructure framework has developed in the state over the last few years to support the expansion of the industry.

The state, a growing industrial hub, is receiving several investment proposals from the Renewable energy, Mining, ESDM, Minerals, Petrochem, Textile, Tourism, Medical Health, IT, EV and Agro Processing industries.

With the Invest Rajasthan summit scheduled for October 7 to 8, 2022 in Jaipur, the government is committed and ready to deliver the investment.

Rajasthan is becoming a strategic location for any investor as it covers about 58 per cent of the DMIC influence area, additionally, the new GAS Grid project is spread over 1730 Kms.

The state has also 2 operational SEZs and 9 ICDs which is making it stronger in the ease of doing business. (ANI)

