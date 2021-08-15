Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will transfer its employees up to September 15, according to an official statement.

Earlier, the transfer period was from July 14 to August 14.

Also Read | iQOO 8 Pro With 8GB RAM & Snapdragon 888+ SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

According to the statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms has issued orders in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)