Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): Rajasthan faced severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring between 44 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius in several regions, according to the Meteorological Department.

Several areas like Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions witnessed intense heat and warm nights, while Udaipur and Kota divisions saw relief in the form of dust storms and light to moderate rainfall.

"Today, in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions, the maximum temperature remained between 44 °C to 47°C along with heatwave and warm night conditions. In Udaipur and Kota divisions, there were chances of thunderstorms, strong winds (40-50 kmph), and light to moderate rainfall post noon," IMD said.

Temperatures across Rajasthan were expected to rise further by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

Several parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions were predicted to face maximum temperatures of 45 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius along with severe heatwave and warm night conditions between May 21 and 23.

The weather office also warned, "In border areas, strong dusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely."

For the next 4 to 5 days, parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions were expected to experience intense thunderstorms, winds (40-50 kmph), and scattered rainfall, especially during late afternoons.

The IMD further stated, "There is a strong possibility of continued thunderstorms, dust storms (40-50 kmph), and light to moderate rain in the southern districts."

The forecast also included a warning for Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for May 22 and 23, stating, "In these divisions, there are chances of thunderstorms and dust storms (40-50 kmph) post noon."

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur urged citizens to stay cautious during the extreme heat and sudden weather changes. People were advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and secure loose outdoor items due to gusty winds. (ANI)

