Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew and others over a land dispute, said the police.

The police had detained one person in this regard, added the police.

Also Read | Congress Will Bring Back Old Pension Scheme If It Wins 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Says Kamal Nath.

The victim had been identified as Hem Singh. Singh was allegedly attacked with rods on April 28 near his house by his nephew and others.

The assailants sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 30th Roza of Ramadan on May 2 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

"Hem Singh and his nephew Yogendra Singh had a long-running dispute over the division of a piece of land. The two parties filed cases in 2020 over the same dispute," said Naval Garh circle officer Satpal Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)