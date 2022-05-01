Mumbai, May 1: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and other parts of the country will observe the 30th Roza of Ramadan on May 2. As the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted in India and other Asian countries, Monday, May 2 will be observed as the last day of fasting of Ramzan 2022 and Eid will be celebrated on May 3.

This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of April 2.

During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from eating or drinking water. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during Ramzan and only those who are ill or are traveling are exempted from fasting.

Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan is also a time when Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran. It's also a time to introspect one's life and share meals with family and friends.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims begin their fast with Sehri and break their fast at Iftar. They break their fast at Iftar by eating dates and drinking water. This is then followed by light and nutritious meals.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for the 30th Roza of Ramzan on May 2. While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is held in the evening after sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 2:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 30 2 May 2022 04:53 07:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 2:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 30 2 May 2022 04:13 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 2:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 30 2 May 2022 04:03 18:40

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

