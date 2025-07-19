Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress government over the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Saturday called it "one of the biggest failures" of the former regime.

His remarks came amid the continuing legal battle over the release of the film "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder", which is based on the high-profile killing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court deferred to July 21 the matter over the movie and asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the Centre-appointed panel to hear objections against the film.

Speaking at an event, Patel also issued a veiled warning regarding the potential impact of the film.

"The Kanhaiya Lal murder case is one of the biggest failures of the previous Congress government. Just to stay in the headlines, former CM Ashok Gehlot recently claimed that the trial in this case is not taking place," he said.

The minister said that the incident took place during Gehlot's tenure and should not have occurred.

"The chargesheet has already been filed and the trial is underway. As the matter is sub-judice, I cannot comment further. The government is pursuing the case effectively and we are fully confident that the trial will conclude soon and the culprits will be awarded capital punishment," he added.

Responding to questions regarding the film, Patel said, "The matter related to the film is in the court. Since it is sub-judice, I cannot comment much. I can only say the day this film is released, it will shake the ground beneath many people."

The film is based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

