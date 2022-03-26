New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The National Commission of Woman (NCW) on Saturday wrote to Rajasthan DGP in connection with the case of gang rape of a minor girl in the state in which Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son has also been named as an accused.

The commission has asked state police to intervene and ensure a fair investigation.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come across a media report stating that a minor girl was raped and later blackmailed. It is also alleged that one of the accused is an MLA's son. Taking cognizance of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Rajasthan to intervene and to ensure fair investigation is carried out in the matter" read the NCW letter.

"The Commission has also sought safety for the victim and arrest of all the accused at the earliest. The victim must also be provided with counseling. The Commission has also directed DGP to send detailed information about the measures taken by the Rajasthan Police to curb such crimes. The action taken must be intimated to the Commission within three days," the letter read.

A case has been registered against three people including a son of a Congress MLA for gang-rape in Samleti village of Rajasthan's Dausa district, a police official said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nathulal Meena told mediapersons that the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti after giving an intoxicating substance.

He said they clicked obscene photos of the victim to blackmail her and extort money.

"Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape in Samleti after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The probe is underway," Meena said. (ANI)

