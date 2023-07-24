Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia on Monday said that people in the state want to know the details contained in the red diary (Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha claims he has a red diary) and asked why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his advisors are worried about it.

While speaking to reporters, Satish Poonia said, "This government has told numerous lies. People of Rajasthan want to know what is this 'Red Diary' and which secrets does it contain and why has it got the CM and advisors worried?

Earlier today former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha claimed that the Congress leaders dragged him out of the State Assembly on Monday.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Monday after sacked minister Gudha along with BJP MLAs created a ruckus. Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the proceedings after the ruckus.

Rajendra Singh Gudha was carrying a red diary in the House today which according to him contains details which can expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls not to attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon," he said.

Earlier Gudha had mentioned that he had recovered a red diary from a raid site on the instructions of CM Ashok Gehlot.

"After CM Gehlot asked me, I took away a red diary from a raid site where ED and Income tax were conducting raids," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state which led to his sacking from the state cabinet.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said. (ANI)

