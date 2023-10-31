Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Tonk constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

After filing the nominations, the Congress leader dismissed the past issues between him and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that there are no differences between him and the Chief Minister.

"There are no differences between Ashok Gehlot Ji and me. We are working together and we have the support of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge ji said, Rahul Gandhi ji said to me that Sachin Pilot ji forgive us, forget it and move ahead. And all of us have moved on. The party will take a proper decision at the proper time," Pilot said after filing the nominations.

The Congress leader exuded confidence in winning the Rajasthan assembly elections and said that the atmosphere in the state is in the favour of the Congress.

"The atmosphere in the state is in the favour of the Congress. The people have seen the methodology of the BJP and their performance in the state. The Congress will form the government with a huge margin. Why is this (ED raids) action being taken ahead of the elections? The whole country is saying that the central agencies are being misused. We are working together with each other for the party. Our collective objective is to make the party win with a majority," Sachin Pilot said.

The Congress leader also submitted an affidavit while filing the nominations which stated that he and his wife have been separated.

In the affidavit given by Sachin after filing his nomination as Congress candidate from the Tonk Assembly seat, 'Divorced' is written in front of his wife's name.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday released its third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan elections bringing the total number of nominees declared by the party to 95.

The list includes 13 sitting MLAs. Shobha Rani Kushwah is the Congress candidate from Dholpur. Kushwah was previously expelled from the BJP for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in June last year.

Earlier, on October 22 the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates, naming state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and Govind Ram Meghwal.

The ruling party has fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines and Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot.

The Congress had on October 21, released its first list of 33 candidates.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. (ANI)

