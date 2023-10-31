Mumbai, October 31: The number of cyber fraud cases has increased and cyberfraudsters are now mostly targeting senior people with limited technical expertise. A 50-year-old home chef fell victim of social media account hack when unknown cyberfraudster hacked her Facebook page and posted obscene images. The woman registered a complaint with Samta Nagar police in connection with cyber fraud incident. The culinary enthusiast had created the Facebook page in 2017 and takes pride in having 2.6 lakh followers.

In her complaint, the home chef told police that she used to post pictures of her cooked recipes on Facebook. On October 15, she received a notification on her Facebook page saying that someone had reported her account for violating social media guidelines. Subsequently, she showed her phone to her daughter. Her daughter clicked on the notification and submitted the requisite details including the access code. She was informed that Facebook would send a verification email, but she never received any such email. New Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Loses Rs 2 Lakh After Cyber Con Posing as Her Employer Makes Her Purchase Gift Cards, FIR Lodged.

Five days later, the woman found herself unable to log in to her Facebook account and having lost access to it. She also noticed several obscene pictures were uploaded on her Facebook page. The obscene pictures kept getting uploaded on her social media account event after reporting the issue to Facebook. She finally, decided to lodge a complaint with the police. Cyber Fraud: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of Rs 43 Lakh Under Pretext Of Earning Big Returns.

Cyber crime frauds have been on the rise. Somewhere else, in the same city on June 15 of 2023, two police officers Vijay Bhosale (47) and Ranjeet Jambhale (47) from Nirmal Nagar police station in Mumbai lost Rs 1,27,650 in cyber fraud case. Jambhale got a Facebook message from a con artist posing as one of his close friends. He pretended to sell furniture to the police officer at a low cost. The scammer told Jambhale that he was being transferred and from Pune to Srinagar and wanted to sell his furniture. Vijay Bhosale, a co-worker of Jambhale made Gpay transactions to various unknown accounts in order to purchase the home furnishings. The two police personnel got suspicious after making several online payments.

