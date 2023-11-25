Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje cast her vote for the state Assembly elections at a polling booth in Jhalawar on Saturday.

Vasundhara Raje while speaking to the media urged all the voters to cast their votes for Bhartiya Janata Party. "I request everyone, especially the first-time voters, to cast their vote, and let the lotus bloom"

Also Read | Car on Fire in Noida: Two Dead After Blaze Erupts in Maruti Swift Car Outside Amrapali Platinum Society in Sector 119 (Watch Videos).

Raje, who has held two terms as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is contesting from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency against Congress veteran Ram Lal Chouhan in the 2023 Polls.

Raje has been winning from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency since 2003. In 2018, she secured 54 per cent votes, defeating then-Congress leader Manvendra Singh, now the BJP's candidate from the Siwana constituency.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife Punches Husband to Death in Pune's Wanavdi Area for Not Taking Her to Dubai for Birthday Celebration.

Another key BJP candidate from Jhotwara Assembly constituency, Rajyavardhan Rathore, cast his vote in Jaipur and exuded confidence of BJP's victory in the polls.

Speaking to the media, Rathore said, "Rajasthan showed the worst example of politics of hatred in last five years...Due to their selfishness, they pushed both their party and the state into a pit. This is what has happened in Congress rule. Nobody has any expectations from the Congress party, they neither have a vision nor a resolution. We care for the people of Rajasthan...Congress will get to know on 3rd December and maybe a few of them will be shocked. But the wave is in favour of BJP..."

Prominent candidates in the fray in Rajasthan include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants, at 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)