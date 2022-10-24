Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): Some women social workers on Monday celebrated Diwali with the most ignored section of society, known as women prisoners, in Rajasthan's Bikaner jail.

The social workers lit lamps with women prisoners in a bid to celebrate the 'light-hearted' festival with that part which has been cut off from society.

The hosts were very happy after seeing the visitors as the women prisoners were gifted with sweets and new clothes. "Prisoners should also be seen as a part of society," Kavita Parik, a social worker said.

"Correct your karma by reversing the mistakes made knowingly or unknowingly, so that you can come back soon and contribute to the society needed. It is necessary to rectify the mistakes made due to ignorance," Kavita added.

"One should also pledge not to take law in their own hand," she said further.

Leela Prajapat, a jailor in Bikaner's jail, welcomed the step by the social activists. "Some women social workers came forward and gave sweets and fruits to the women prisoners," she said. Adding that this initiative will surely bring a change in society.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights. (ANI)

