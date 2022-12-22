Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the entire country was discussing the public welfare schemes being run by the state government.

The Congress leader said the state government was running welfare schemes in every area to provide maximum relief to the public. The Udaan Yojana has been implemented to provide sanitary pads to women for free, while the Chief Minister's Kisan Urja Mitra Yojana has brought down the electricity bill of eight lakh farmers to zero, he said.

Rajasthan has emerged as a model state for its welfare schemes in the health sector. The Chief Minister's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has provided freedom to the common man from expensive treatments, Gehlot added.

The chief minister said the Rajasthan government was working with commitment to provide basic facilities such as water, electricity, health and education to every resident.

All the budgets of the state government have been dedicated to public welfare and the upcoming one will be aimed at the youth and students, he added. Upliftment of the deprived sections is at the core of every scheme of the government.

Gehlot was speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of development works worth Rs 68.15 crore at Kanwar Ka Bas in Jaipur.

The government's priority is to provide water for drinking and irrigation to people of the state, the veteran Congress leader said.

The chief minister said Rajasthan was the only state to provide a nine-month grant to 'gaushalas' (cow shelters). The state government worked for the conservation of cows and other bovines by effective prevention of the lumpy skin disease.

