Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday met those injured in the Karauli violence and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

She also accused the Karauli administration arresting "innocent people" and sought relief for those who suffered losses during the violence.

The violence had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year.

Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. More than 35 people were injured in the violence.

"Even after 10 days of the incident, the named accused in the violence have not been arrested by the administration," Raje told reporters after visiting the violence-hit areas and meeting the injured in Karauli.

"The culprits should be immediately arrested and compensation be given to those who have suffered losses," Raje said.

She alleged that those injured injured and taken to hospital were picked and put in jail.

"They were booked under harsh sections of the law," she said, alleging that innocent people were framed in the case.

Even after 10 days of the incident, police have not met the people whose shops were damaged, she said.

She alleged that some of the people whose shops were destroyed in the violence are running pillar to post to get their complaints registered.

