Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Meday Rajeev Sagar has been appointed as Chairman of Telangana Foods in Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department by the Government of Telangana for a period of two years with immediate effect, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

The Pay and Allowances of the Chairman shall be payable by the Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department from the date of assumption of charge of the post of Chairman, Telangana Foods, as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the G.O.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

The Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department will provide office accommodation, vehicle, staff and other amenities to the Chairman of Telangana Foods. The Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department shall take necessary action accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)