Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on Monday said that the government's decision to cancel the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was aimed at diverting the attention of people, especially in poll-bound states, from issues such as unemployment and inflation.

"The BJP and its central leadership adopts these tactics during the elections to divert attention from key issues in the country. This is to divert attention from the main issues. This is a politically motivated case. They should not do this, it is very unfortunate," she said.

Pratibha Singh, who is the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, said the BJP cannot see "growing popularity of Congres".

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started 'Bharata Jodo Yatrya' and he is getting a very good response and people are joining him in large numbers. They can't see growing popularity of Congress and are adopting this kind of tactic. This is unfortunate as you are doing it only because the foundation is in the name of a particular person," the Congress leader said.

Her son Vikramaditya Singh, MLA, said that there should not be different yardsticks for different NGOs.

"This decision of Central Government to cancel FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) is very unfortunate. I think this is being done as a result of political vendetta. This is not a political organization. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was made in the name of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi. It has done lots of charitable work across the country," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said there should have been an equal yardstick for all NGOs.

"There should not be double standards on it. The BJP as earlier used to allege family politics. Now we have a new president in Congress, we know the contribution of Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji to the party is unforgettable. You must have seen the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Lakhs of people are joining, to divert from this, they are trying to do these kinds of practices," he said.

"It is a common trend after 2014 that those who raise their voice, they are targeted through agencies like ED, IT, CBI. This is very unfortunate," he added.

Himachal Pradesh will go for the polls on November 12 and date for elections in Gujarat is expected to be declared soon.

The Central government has cancelled the FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a non-government organization associated with the Gandhi family, for alleged violations of the foreign funding law.

Home Affairs (MHA) cancelled the registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) based on recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. (ANI)

